Sebi penalises individual for flouting regulatory norms in BOI AXA Mutual Fund case

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 09:35 PM IST

The individual, Shubro Sankha Das Sarma, was the Head of Operations at Bank of India Investment Managers (formerly known as BOI AXA Investment Managers).

Sebi has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on an individual for flouting market norms in the matter of BOI AXA Mutual Fund.

The order came after Sebi conducted an thematic inspection of BOI AXA Mutual Fund for the period August 2018 to February 2019. It was done to verify the books of accounts, records and other documents pertaining to the mutual fund with respect to Inter Scheme Transfer (IST) and valuation of downgraded debt securities.

Post inspection, the regulator initiated adjudication proceedings against Bank of India Investment Managers, Rajesh Chawathe, Sandeep Dasgupta, Jayati Dasgupta, Anurupa Dasgupta, Sarma and Alok Singh for the alleged violation of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms.