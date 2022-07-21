SEBI paper proposes regulatory framework for online bond trading platforms

SEBI has also proposed that securities offered for buying or selling by these online bond platforms shall be only listed debt securities.

A discussion paper released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on July 21 proposed a tighter framework to regulate online bond trading platforms.

“Issues regarding bond platforms were discussed in SEBI’s Corporate Bonds & Securitization Advisory Committee (CoBoSAC),” SEBI said in the discussion paper. “Pursuant to the discussions, it was observed that there is an imperative need to govern the operations of these online bond platforms, keeping in mind the core objective of facilitation of efficient trading and robust investor protection norms for investors, particularly non-institutional investors.”

Among the regulations proposed, SEBI has proposed that online bond platforms should register as stock brokers (debt segment) with the market regulator or be run by SEBI registered brokers. Additionally, the stock-broker regulations will be applicable to these entities, which would govern their code of conduct and other aspects related to their operations and risk management, the market regulator said.

SEBI has also proposed that securities offered for buying or selling by these online bond platforms shall be only listed debt securities.

Additionally, listed debt securities issued on a private placement basis, and offered for sale on bond platforms shall be locked in for a period of six months from the date of allotment of such debt securities by the issuer.

SEBI noted that persistently low-interest rates in recent years have reduced the interest of the investors in fixed deposits. Additionally, with the rise of digitalisation and increasing penetration of the internet, there has been a consequential growth in the technological temper of investors, making them more tech-savvy.

Further, the offering of debt securities by online bond platforms provides an attractive and alternative investment option to non-institutional investors. Hence, there is a greater need to regulate these entities and protect investor interests.

SEBI said that the transactions executed on the online bond platforms are to be routed through the trading platform of the debt segment of Exchanges, SEBI said. This is broadly to mitigate settlement risk.

Alternatively, the transactions executed on the online bond platforms can be routed through the so-called Request for Quote, or RQF, a platform of the stock exchanges where the transactions will be cleared and settled on a Delivery Versus Payment (DVP-1) basis, said SEBI.

The platforms are also expected to show the list of available debt securities, ratings, risk associated, and other information about the debt securities on their website.

Public comments are invited for the proposed regulatory framework by August 12, the market regulator added.