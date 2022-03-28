SEBI orders three-day window for investors in Ruchi Soya FPO to withdraw applications

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 28 ordered a three-day window for all investors in Ruchi Soya's follow-on public offer (FPO) to withdraw their applications.

The regulatory body's directive came amidst the “circulation of unsolicited SMSs advertising the issue”.

SEBI, in its order, has asked Ruchi Soya to allow investors and bidders except anchor books to withdraw their bids.

The window for withdrawal of bids will be available on "March 28, 29 and 30", the order stated, adding that the procedure for withdrawal shall be informed to the investors via an advertisement.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)