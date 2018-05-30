App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 05:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi orders release of bank, demat a/cs of Victory Trading Corp, proprietor

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered the release of bank and demat accounts as well as mutual fund folios of Victory Trading Corporation and its proprietor after recovering dues amounting to Rs 14.53 lakh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered the release of bank and demat accounts as well as mutual fund folios of Victory Trading Corporation and its proprietor after recovering dues amounting to Rs 14.53 lakh. The amount recovered by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) from the firm and its proprietor Vasantkumar Bissa includes "interest and costs towards full and final settlement" of the proceedings.

In an order, dated May 28, Sebi directed banks, depositories -- NSDL and CDSL -- and mutual funds to "release the bank accounts/ lockers/ demat accounts and mutual fund folios" of Victory Trading Corporation and Bissa.

In December 2015 and March 2016, the regulator had initiated attachment proceedings by issuing notices against the firm and Bissa attaching their bank and demat accounts as well as mutual fund folios to recover Rs 14.27 lakh.
First Published on May 30, 2018 05:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.