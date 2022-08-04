SEBI orders forensic audit of Future Retail’s statements

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has ordered a forensic audit into the financial statements of Future Retail for the FY20, FY21 and FY22.

Future Consumer Limited on August 4 informed the stock exchanges that it has received a letter from SEBI addressed to Interim Resolution Professional of Future Retail Limited intimating it about the appointment of M/s Chokshi & Chokshi LLP, Chartered Accountants as the forensic auditor.

The market regulator has appointed the forensic auditor with respect to Consolidated Financial Statements of FRL and Audit of the books of accounts of the Company and some other entities for review period being the financial year ended March 31, 2020, March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

The audit of Future Retail's related party transactions will be conducted in relation to Future Supply Chain, Future Enterprises, and Future Consumer.

Amazon over its dispute with Future Retail earlier requested the Reserve Bank of India to run a forensic audit of Future Retail for the past three fiscal years.