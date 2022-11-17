 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Sebi notifies rules on dividend, redemption proceeds to mutual fund unit holders

PTI
Nov 17, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST

Under this, every mutual fund and asset management company would be required to transfer to the unitholders the dividend payments and the redemption or repurchase proceeds within a period specified by Sebi, the regulator said in a notification made public on Thursday.

Representative image

Capital markets regulator Sebi has notified new rules for asset management companies (AMCs) pertaining to transfer of dividend and redemption proceeds to mutual fund unitholders.

Under this, every mutual fund and asset management company would be required to transfer to the unitholders the dividend payments and the redemption or repurchase proceeds within a period specified by Sebi, the regulator said in a notification made public on Thursday.

In case of failure to transfer the proceeds within the specified period, the AMC would be liable to pay interest to the unitholders for the period of such delay.

"Notwithstanding payment of such interest to the unit-holders…the asset management company may be liable for action for failure to transfer the redemption or repurchase proceeds or dividend payments within the stipulated time," Sebi said.

It further said that physical despatch of redemption or repurchase proceeds or dividend payments would be carried out only in exceptional circumstances and AMCs would be required to maintain records along with reasons for all such physical despatches.

To give this effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has amended mutual funds rules and the new norms would come into force from January 15.