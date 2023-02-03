English
    Sebi mulls to provide option to AIFs to carry forward unliquidated investments to new schemes

    At the same time, there should be a clear regulatory and financial stability objective of ensuring proper recognition and disclosure of true asset quality, liquidity, and fund performance by AIFs, Sebi said.

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 10:34 PM IST
    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought comments from the public till February 18 on the proposal.

    Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday proposed to provide an option to alternative investment funds (AIFs) and their investors to carry forward unliquidated investments after the closure of a scheme to a new plan.

    "A full closure of the scheme, recognition of the true asset value, and re-opening of a fresh fund at that value would satisfy both objectives of providing additional flexibility to investors/funds while ensuring disclosure and tracking of true asset value and fund performance," Sebi said in its consultation paper.

    At end of the tenure of a scheme beyond two years and extended tenure of Large Value Funds for Accredited Investors (LVF), Sebi proposed that the AIF manager may close the existing scheme and transfer the unliquidated investments to a new scheme, subject to obtaining the consent of 75 per cent of investors by value.  In case the consent of 75 per cent of investors by value is not received, the AIF should mandatorily liquidate the investments at liquidation value within a year of expiry.  The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought comments from the public till February 18 on the proposal.