 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Sebi mulls standardised approach to valuation of investment portfolio of AIFs

PTI
Jan 06, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST

It has been recommended that AIFs should be mandated to carry out valuation of their investment portfolio as per International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation (IPEV) Guidelines.

Representative image

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday proposed that alternative investment funds (AIFs) need to adopt a standardised methodology for valuation of investment portfolios managed by them.

It has been recommended that AIFs should be mandated to carry out valuation of their investment portfolio as per International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation (IPEV) Guidelines.

Presently, AIF Regulations focus on disclosures to investors and do not prescribe any guidelines on the methodology to be adopted.       As such, managers of AIFs have flexibility to adopt any valuation methodology by disclosing the same to investors in Private Placement Memorandums (PPMs) of schemes of AIFs managed by them.

Currently, the modalities relating to valuation of investment portfolio of the AIFs are not disclosed in the PPMs at the time of submission to Sebi and also not reported to the regulator subsequently.

In its consultation paper, Sebi has suggested criteria of independent valuers appointed by AIFs, reporting of valuation to performance benchmarking agencies and responsibilities of manager of AIF with regard to valuation of their investment portfolio and related disclosures.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought comments from the public till January 23 on the proposals.