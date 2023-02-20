 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Sebi mulls regulatory framework on ESG disclosure, ratings, investing

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST

This comes amid growing recognition of the significant economic and financial impact of climate change and environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks.

Sebi has proposed ESG parameters that could be relevant to Indian context that may be integrated in at least one of the ESG ratings for an Indian companies.

Sebi on Monday proposed a regulatory framework on ESG disclosures by listed entities, ESG ratings in the securities market and ESG investing by mutual funds in order to facilitate balance between transparency, simplification and ease of doing business in an evolving domain.

This comes amid growing recognition of the significant economic and financial impact of climate change and environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks.

Sebi has mandated the top 1,000 listed companies by market capitalisation to make filings as per the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) from FY23. In FY22, more than 175 companies reported on the BRSR framework on a voluntary basis.

"With the BRSR becoming mandatory from this financial year and a number of stakeholders such as investors and ESG rating providers placing reliance on disclosures made in the BRSR, assurance becomes key for enhancing credibility of disclosure and investor confidence," Sebi said in its consultation paper.