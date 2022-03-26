Sebi mulls easing open offer pricing formula for PSUs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed to ease the pricing formula used to determine the open offer price in case of public sector undertaking (PSU) divestments.

As the government prepares to dispose of its holdings in more enterprises, the move is intended to remove pricing ambiguity for possible acquirers.

The open offer price is decided by a number of market regulator-imposed conditions, including the actual price paid by the acquirer to existing promoters. However, this price must be higher than the volume-weighted average price for the previous 52 weeks, 26 weeks, or 60 days before the decision to buy the interest is made public or when the acquisition is actually signed, whichever comes first.

In case of disinvestment of PSUs, the requirement of 60 days’ volume weighted average market price based parameter for calculation of offer price may be dispensed with, Sebi said in its discussion paper released on March 25.

Sebi has also said in case such PSU companies have stake in other firms and due to such disinvestment an indirect acquisition is triggered, the requirement of 60 days’ volume weighted average market price based parameter for calculation of offer price for indirect acquisition may also be dispensed with.

"Given that in the case of PSU disinvestment, acquirer shall be identified only after the shortlisting of bidders, which may be month(s) or year(s) late since the date when the information was first in public domain, the prospective acquirer shall be chasing a moving open offer price as the market price tends to rise pursuant to announcement of the divestment and various stages thereafter and thus its liability for open offer obligations may constantly increase till the execution of agreement of the PSU with the acquirer," the regular said in its discussion paper released on March 25.

When buying a 25% or more share in a publicly traded firm, an acquirer is required by takeover rules to conduct an open offer to buy a 26% holding from the public. One of the fundamental objectives of the Takeover Regulations is to provide each shareholder with an opportunity to exit his investment in the target company whenever there is a substantial acquisition of shares or takeover of a target company.

Sebi will make a final judgment on modifying the open offer formula after gathering public feedback on the matter. According to the Sebi newspaper, the public is invited to submit views by April 15.