Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI miffed by companies moving courts to prevent rating downgrades: Report

The SEBI order comes after Indiabulls Commercial Credits, Edelweiss Financial Services, and two Future Group companies, in April moved courts against rating downgrades or sale of pledged shares

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is not pleased with companies moving courts to prevent rating downgrades during the nationwide lockdown, Business Standard reported.

India is under lockdown until May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here 

Close

The report said SEBI has instructed lenders, particularly mutual funds (MFs), to take action against companies using the legal route to prevent rating downgrades and seeking a stay on payments or sale of pledged shares.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The SEBI order comes after Indiabulls Commercial Credits (an NBFC), Edelweiss Financial Services, and two Future Group companies, in April moved courts against rating downgrades or sale of pledged shares.

Fund houses and rating agencies had approached SEBI explaining the impact on investors if the court issue adverse orders, Business Standard reported.

SEBI has asked MFs to protect investors interests, and fund houses could soon move courts with an intervening petition, sources told the publication.

According to SEBI, court intervention would adversely impact both debenture holders and retail investors, and affect future issuances.

The lack of clarity on whether non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) can avail the moratorium granted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might worsen the situation.

The RBI has granted a three-month moratorium on term loans whose instalments are due between March 1 and May 1 but has not clarified if it applies to borrowings by NBFCs.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Market news #SEBI

