SEBI looking to standardise PMS reporting standards: Report

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is planning to set up an industry body and introduce a template to bring uniformity in the way portfolio managers market their schemes, Business Standard reported.

As of now, the portfolio management service (PMS) providers file offers documents with SEBI and release quarterly statements to existing clients. There is, however, no standardised document for marketing various funds to potential customers.

The standardised document may provide more details on investment objectives, past performance, and fund strategies.

In the standardised document, performance could be depicted by weighted average returns, rolling returns or back-tested returns for newer schemes to reflect the true returns, according to the report. In many offers, non-discretionary and advisory performance is clubbed with the performance of discretionary portfolios, which fail to reflect true returns.

"The way the returns are communicated is mostly wrong," a person associated with the PMS industry told the paper, adding that the industry follows different reporting standards.

SEBI's move holds significance as PMS assets have nearly doubled in the past five years to nearly Rs 15 trillion.

Mutual funds provide scheme returns and features by way of an offer document consisting of scheme information document (SID) and statement of additional information. They also provide a key information document that comes with application forms and is a concise version of SIDs.

PMS offers a concentrated portfolio of 15-20 stocks, while the equity schemes of mutual funds (MFs) invest in 40-60 stocks. While a concentrated portfolio increases the potential of higher returns, it also adds to the risks.

The move comes after several PMS schemes compromised on portfolio quality to generate alpha -- an excess return of an investment relative to the return of a benchmark index -- by investing in mid- and small-cap stocks in 2007. As a result, several PMS outfits shut shop between 2008 and 2013 after seeing years of continuous net outflows.

Since then the market regulator has taken various steps to improve practices among the portfolio managers. In 2008, SEBI banned the pooling of PMS assets, wherein fund managers pool investments from clients and invest on behalf of the whole group.

The regulator mandated that profit-sharing or performance-related fees should be charged on the basis of a ‘high watermark principle’ over the life of the investment in 2010. SEBI, in 2012, also raised the minimum ticket size from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.