Sebi likely to come up with performance-linked incentive scheme for mutual funds

Sebi is considering introducing a performance-linked incentive scheme to promote mutual funds and will soon release a consultative paper on the same, a senior official said on Wednesday.

"we are trying to focus. Shortly, you will see once we come out with a consultative paper where we will try to link performance and try to see surrounding that performance what incentive structure we can create," Sebi's executive director Manoj Kumar said while speaking at a MF summit organised by industry lobby CII.

Kumar did not provide details on the new scheme that is under Sebi's consideration. He said that the B30 scheme has only been suspended.

Kumar said Sebi generally focuses on pushing the industry to pass on the benefits of changes like technology to the MF (Mutual Fund) investors, which may not be welcomed in certain quarters in the industry.

"we have come across certain practices which are not desirable to continue with this type of incentive structure. So, we are revamping that structure," he said.

Kumar hinted that simplification of the current processes will be a key agenda in this drive, which may include doing away with certain aspects and relaxations in others.

To a suggestion from an industry participant who pitched for a 'new to industry' incentive rather than the B30 incentive scheme, Sebi's Whole Time Member Anant Barua said such a proposal is already under discussion and exact contours of the same will be out in a consultative paper.

Meanwhile, Kumar said Sebi had written to the MF industry lobby grouping Amfi, giving them 30 days to revert on the suggestions made but has not heard back for over two months.

He said Sebi wants the industry to embrace self-regulation, and added that Amfi is also ready with the 'Amfi 2.0' framework to strengthen the industry's operations.

Besides, Amfi has devised a scheme on the lines of the PM Jan Dhan Yojana to deepen the reach of the MF sector, Kumar said.

(With inputs from PTI)