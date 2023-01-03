 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi issues Rs 48.15 crore demand notice to Singh brothers, 5 others in Religare Finvest fund diversion case

PTI
Jan 03, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

The case relates to the diversion of funds to the tune of Rs 2,473.66 crore of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), during FY 2014-15 till FY 2017-18

Sebi on Tuesday sent a notice to 7 entities, including Malvinder and Shivinder Mohan Singh, asking them to pay Rs 48.15 crore within 15 days in a fund diversion case of Religare Finvest.

Sebi also warned of attachment of assets and bank accounts, if they fail to make the payment.

The notice came after the entities failed to pay the fine imposed on them by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Last year in July, the regulator in its order imposed a fine of Rs 60 crore on 10 entities — Malvinder and Shivinder Mohan Singh, RHC Holding, A-1 Book Company, Religare Corporate Services (now Finserve Shared Services), Malav Holdings, Shivi Holdings, ANR Securities, Sunil Godhwan and Anil Saxena.

The regulator had levied a fine of Rs 10 crore each on the Singh brothers, Rs 5 crore each on RHC Holding, A-1 Book Company, Religare Corporate Services (now Finserve Shared Services), Malav Holdings, Shivi Holdings, ANR Securities, Sunil Godhwan and Anil Saxena.

The case relates to the diversion of funds to the tune of Rs 2,473.66 crore of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), during FY 2014-15 till FY 2017-18, in the garb of loans through layers of entities for the ultimate benefits of entities controlled by the erstwhile promoters — Singh brothers.