Sebi issues Rs 14-crore demand notice to Jindal Cotex in GDR manipulation case

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST

The regulator directed Jindal Cotex Ltd (JCL) to pay over Rs 14 crore, which includes interest and recovery costs, within 15 days.

Sebi on Monday sent a notice to Jindal Cotex Ltd and asked the firm to pay over Rs 14 crore in a matter related to manipulation in issuance of global depository receipts (GDR).

In the event of non-payment, it will recover the amount by attaching and selling the movable and immovable properties of the firm. The firm will also face attachment of assets and bank accounts and further arrest of its directors, Sebi said.

The notice came after JCL failed to pay the fine imposed on it by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The regulator in its order in January, 2020, levied a total fine of Rs 10.3 crore on JCL, while its directors and chairman Sandeep Jindal faces a fine of Rs 20 lakh, Rajinder Jindal and Yash Paul Jindal face a fine of Rs 10 lakh each.

The order came after Sebi conducted an investigation between June and July 2010, and found that the firm had issued 5 million GDRs amounting to USD 38.75 million in June, 2010.