Sebi issues operational guidelines on 'scheme of arrangement' for entities with listed debt securities

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST

Scheme of arrangement is a court-approved agreement between a company and its shareholders or creditors.

Markets regulator Sebi has put in place operational guidelines pertaining to ”scheme of arrangement” by entities who have listed their debt securities — non-convertible debt securities or non-convertible redeemable preference shares.

Scheme of arrangement is a court-approved agreement between a company and its shareholders or creditors. The guidelines came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), earlier this week, amended rules with respect to scheme of arrangement, involving merger, amalgamation among others by entities who have listed their Non-Convertible Debt securities (NCDs) or Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (NCRPS).

The amended rules provide that the entity that has listed NCDs or NCRPS, which intends to undertake a scheme of arrangement or is involved in a scheme of arrangement would file the draft scheme with stock exchanges for obtaining the no-objection letter, before filing such scheme with any court or tribunal.

Further, the exchange would have to forward such draft schemes to Sebi. In case of entities that are debt listed and have raised money by way of a public issue or private placement of NCDs/ NCRPS, they are required to comply with certain requirements before the scheme of arrangement is filed with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Sebi said in a circular made public on Friday.

As per the operational guidelines, listed entities would have to choose one of the stock exchanges having nationwide trading terminals as the designated bourse for the purpose of coordinating with Sebi.

The listed entity would have to submit documents, including draft scheme of arrangement, valuation report, fairness opinion on the valuation of assets done by a registered valuer, report from the board of directors of the listed entity recommending the draft scheme, audited financials for the last 3 years and auditor’s certificate to the stock exchanges.