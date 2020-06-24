SEBI issues operational framework for defaulted debt securities

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has put in place an operational framework allowing transactions in defaulted debt securities, besides prescribing obligations of the issuers, debentures trustees, stock exchanges and depositories, while permitting such transactions.

As per the order on June 23, exchanges, depositories and debenture trustees are to install necessary systems and infrastructure for implementation of this framework by June 29. The new guidelines would be enforced from July 1.

The move comes after the market participants and investors made representations to SEBI that debt securities transactions must be allowed where the redemption amount has not been paid on maturity or redemption date.

As per existing practise, the exchanges suspend trading or reporting of trades on debt securities before the redemption date. Further, depositories impose a restriction on off-market transfers on redemption date that restricts transfers on and after the redemption date.

It has been proposed to allow these restrictions to be lifted on defaulted debt securities.

With regard to default in payment of redemption amount and resumption of the transaction on defaulted debt securities, SEBI said within two working days from the date of intimation from the issuer or debenture trustees that issuer has defaulted on its payment obligations, the depositories in co-ordination with exchanges will update the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) master file and lift restrictions on transactions in such debt securities.

Further, information regarding the resumption of transactions will be disseminated immediately on the websites of both depositories and stock exchanges.

Besides, depositories will immediately flag in the corporate bond database such debt securities as ISIN-defaulted in redemption and its description will mandatorily reflect that there was a default in payment of redemption amount of the concerned debt securities.

An ISIN has 12 characters, used for uniquely identifying securities like stocks, bonds warrants and commercial papers.

Following intimation by depositories that transactions have been permitted in the defaulted debt securities, the exchange will simultaneously but not later than two working days of the default intimation from the issuer or debenture trustees permit reporting of the over-the counter (OTC) trades in the concerned defaulted debt securities on its reporting platform, the regulator said.

At the time of reporting of such trades, exchanges will have to ensure that a pop-up window is flashed, specifying that the reported trade is in a defaulted debt security.

The trade repository will flag such trades as "trades in ISIN-defaulted in redemptions".

In case of transactions in defaulted debt securities, the depositories will send an intimation to both parties to the transaction that it is a transaction in ISIN-defaulted in redemption immediately.

While sending the periodic account statement to the demat account holders, including Consolidated Account statement (CAS), SEBI said depositories will highlight in such statements that a particular debt security is an "ISIN defaulted in redemption".

With regard to continuous assessment of default status, the regulator said the issuer will inform exchanges, depositories and debenture trustees latest by the second working day of April of each financial year on the updated status of payment of the debt securities.

In case the issuer fails to intimate the updated status of payment of the concerned debt securities, within the stipulated timelines, the debenture trustees will carry independent assessment and intimate the status of payment of debt securities to the exchanges and depositories within 7th working day of April of each financial year.

If an issuer or debenture trustees does not intimate the status of payment of debt securities to exchanges and depositories within the stipulated timeline, transactions in such debt securities will be restricted from 8th working day of April of that financial year, until any further intimation is received from the issuer or debenture trustees regarding the same.

SEBI said in case of any developments that impact the status of default of the debt securities (including the restructuring of debt securities, IBC proceedings, and its repayment among others), the issuer or debenture trustee will intimate exchanges and depositories within one working day of such development.

The regulator said that in case of receipt of intimation or subsequent intimation to the depositories regarding full payment of redemption amount or any developments that impact the status of default of the concerned debt securities from the issuer or from debenture trustees, transactions will be restricted in such debt securities by the depositories immediately.

The same will be informed to the exchanges and disseminated on the respective depositories' website, within one working day of such restriction.

Further, the concerned ISIN will be extinguished in the depository system on receipt of corporate action documents from the issuer towards its extinguishment.

According to SEBI, process related to continuous assessment of default status and payment of debt securities or subsequent payment of defaulted debt will be followed till either issuer has been liquidated and the money realised after completion of recovery proceedings or full payment on these securities is made by the issuer.

