SEBI invites applications for NISM director post

Regulator SEBI has begun the recruitment process for filling the post of the director of National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), which is engaged in teaching, research, certification and financial literacy across the financial market.

The appointment of the director will either be on deputation or contractual basis, for an initial period of three years, that may be extended up to five years, the capital markets watchdog said in a notice.

The regulator further said that the person will be eligible for re-appointment for, at most, another term of three years, extendable up to five years.

Inviting applications for the post, SEBI said it is "looking for a person with an academic vision, institution building ability with sound professional and academic credentials". The last date for receiving the application is November 30.

Spelling out the eligibility criteria, the regulator said that the candidate should have an experience of at least 20 years in a financial sector or research or education, with at least five years as administrative head or in a leadership role in an organisation.

The person should have a first class degree at Bachelor's and Master's level. The regulator said that a PhD degree would be a desirable qualification but not mandatory.

NISM is an Institute established by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to build human resource capacity in the area of securities markets as well as across the financial sector.