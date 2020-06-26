App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 03:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI initiates process to recruit executive directors 

The appointment of executive directors will be either on contractual or deputation basis for a period of three years, the regulator said in a public notice on Friday.

PTI

Capital markets watchdog SEBI has begun the process for recruiting two executive directors for faster and more effective execution of regulatory work.

The appointment of executive directors will be either on contractual or deputation basis for a period of three years, the regulator said in a public notice on Friday.

For this, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has invited applications for recruitment of two executive directors. The last date for receiving the applications is July 17, 2020.

Close

The candidate should have at least 20 years of experience in dealing with problems related to securities market or special knowledge or experience of law, investigation, finance, economics and accountancy, among others.

related news

Besides, SEBI said candidate's age should not be less than 40 years and more than 55 years as on June 30, 2020.

Currently, SEBI has eight executive directors.

Earlier in January, Babita Raydu had taken charge as a SEBI executive director.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is a statutory regulatory body, established by an Act of Parliament, to protect the interests of investors in  securities, to promote the development of and to regulate the securities market.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Notice sent to Jaipur hospital for conducting trials of Patanjali drug on COVID-19 patients

Notice sent to Jaipur hospital for conducting trials of Patanjali drug on COVID-19 patients

As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments, lessons learned

As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments, lessons learned

COVID-19 impact | Government says international flights on select routes may be allowed

COVID-19 impact | Government says international flights on select routes may be allowed

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.