SEBI initiates inquiry against CDSL on corporate governance issues

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has initiated an inquiry against Central Depository Services (India) over corporate governance lapses.

The enquiry mainly covers three issues. One, the board of company has not initiated the process of finding a successor to Managing Director PS Reddy before he left the company. PS Reddy resigned as MD from CDSL on March 31, after which the post has remained vacant.

Now, the company has sought shareholder approval on three names, including Nehal Vohra, who is currently Chief Regulatory Officer at the BSE and member on CDSL’s board.

Two, the chairman was about to retire and the company board did not initiate the process of appointing a new chairman. As per rules, the company has to begin this process three months before the current chairman’s retiring date. CDSL did not recommend additional names despite SEBI rejecting two.

Chairman TS Krishnamurthy’s tenure ended on April 8 after he is completed 75 years, thus ruling him out for an extension as per SEBI rules.

Three, failure of the company in appointing independent public directors to the company's board. At present, three independent director posts are lying vacant. Usha Narayanan’s position on the board of CDSL is lying vacant after her death on July 1 and the board is yet to recommend a name to SEBI. Two other directors also retired from board after completion of their tenure.

The company did not reply of a Moneycontrol query sent on August 7.

A senior SEBI official told Moneycontrol, "We have sought clarification from CDSL on these three issues. Lack of prompt redressal of these issue is our prime concern.”