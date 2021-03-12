English
SEBI, IFSCA to facilitate launch of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies in India: Report

IFSCA Chairman Injeti Srinivas on March 10 said the regulator will soon come up with SPAC regulatory framework to help startups raise capital through sale of equity, PTI reported.

March 12, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST

Market regulator SEBI and the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) might facilitate the launch of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), also referred to as "blank cheque" companies, in India.

The market regulator and IFSCA are on track to enable the setting up of SPACs, The Times of India reported.

SPACs are companies that have no commercial business operations but are formed only to raise funds via an initial public offer (IPO) and with the objective of making an acquisition or buyout. SPACs have been around for decades but have gained more popularity recently.

Also read: The SPAC craze: What's the big deal anyway?

IFSCA Chairman Injeti Srinivas on March 10 said the regulator will soon come up with SPAC regulatory framework to help startups raise capital through the sale of equity, PTI reported.

"We are also soon coming up with the SPAC regulatory framework because that is the flavour of the day. When it comes to startups, they are not very well known entities. If they themselves come with an IPO, there may not be many takers," Srinivas said, as quoted by the news agency.

"So, some established players with a blank cheque company will come and they with their credibility will mobilise money and then identify a proper target company and merge with that, in a two year or three-year time span," he said.

SEBI has formed a group of experts to examine the feasibility of introducing SPAC-like structures in India, PTI reported citing sources. The group has been created under the market regulator's Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC) and has been instructed to submit a report at the earliest.
first published: Mar 12, 2021 12:43 pm

