Sebi gives more time to submit applications for empanelment of forensic auditors for MFs, AMCs, trustees

Mar 08, 2023 / 12:01 AM IST

After being empanelled, the auditors would take up assignments related to forensic audit of mutual funds, their AMCs and trustee companies or board of trustees.

On Feb 11, the Sebi had invited applications from eligible firms for empanelment of forensic auditors for MFs, their AMCs and trustee companies.

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday extended time till March-end for submission of applications for empanelment of forensic auditors for mutual funds, asset management companies (AMCs) and trustee entities.

Earlier, the interested entities were required to submit applications by March 6.

"It has been decided to extend the last date for submission of application and the revised date for submission of application is March 31, 2023," the capital markets regulator said in a public notice.

On February 11, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had invited applications from eligible firms for empanelment of forensic auditors for MFs, their AMCs and trustee companies.