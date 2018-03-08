App
Mar 08, 2018 08:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI fines Lakhani India's 2 promoters for disclosure lapses

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator SEBI today imposed a total penalty of Rs 4 lakh on two promoters of Lakhani India for disclosure lapses.

The promoters are Mayank Lakhani and Suman Lakhani.

In an order, SEBI said the two promoters "by not making the requisite disclosures with regard to their change in shareholding" have violated the provisions of PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) and SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers) Regulations.

In August 2014, Mayank Lakhani had transferred his entire shareholding of 63,68,075 shares to Suman Lakhani through off-market, which constituted inter-se transfer of shares amongst the two promoters.

Following this, the shareholding of Mayank Lakhani decreased from 47.33 percent to nil and Suman Lakhani's stake rose from 11.07 percent to 58.4 percent.

The inter-se transfer of shares amongst the promoters of the company triggered disclosure requirements under the PIT as well as SAST Regulations.

However, the promoters failed to make necessary disclosures.

