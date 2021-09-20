MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sebi fines 8 entities for fraudulent trade in Videocon shares

These are facing a fine of Rs 16 lakh, payable jointly and severally, for violation of Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices norms.

PTI
September 20, 2021 / 07:52 PM IST

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday penalised eight entities for fraudulent trading in shares of Videocon Industries Ltd.

The entities are Acuity Merchants Pvt Ltd, Godavari Commercial services Pvt Ltd, Kaberi Goods Pvt Ltd, Invorex Vincom Pvt. Ltd, Coastal Fertilisers Ltd, Akansha Commodities Pvt Ltd, Messrs Agarwal Holdings and Superdeal Fincom Pvt Ltd.

These are facing a fine of Rs 16 lakh, payable jointly and severally, for violation of Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices norms.

The order follows an investigation conducted between April-September 2017.

The probe found that these connected entities were trading on NSE and BSE during the investigation period and entered into reversal and synchronized trades.

Close

"By entering into synchronized trades in BSE and NSE, the Noticees had created a misleading appearance of trading in the scrip and generated artificial volume in the scrip," Sebi said.

It further found that they had indulged in reversing their trades among themselves for the purpose of creation of artificial volume and to create false and misleading appearance of trading in the scrip of Videocon, without the intention of change of actual beneficial ownership.
PTI
Tags: #Business #SEBI #Videocon Industries Limited
first published: Sep 20, 2021 07:52 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.