you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI eyes tweaking classification norms for FPIs: Report

The plan will help pension funds, charity funds and family-led offices of NRIs obtain licences, which will ease compliance burden on them.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
SEBI logo
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) might ease categorisation norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

The proposal was discussed at a meeting between SEBI officials and members of a committee on easing of FPI regulations, sources told The Economic Times.

At present, sovereign entities are classified as category-I FPIs, category-II comprises regulated funds, while category-III FPIs include unregulated entities such as individuals and family offices.

The plan will help pension funds, charity funds and family-led offices of non-resident Indians (NRIs) obtain licences that will ease their compliance burden.

SEBI has asked the committee to submit a supplementary report recommending further FPI reforms, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

SEBI has so far not responded to a request for comment by The Economic Times.

“It has been a longstanding demand to accord category-I status to pension funds since they are usually government bodies,” a source told the publication.

Pension funds have so far not been put under category-I because a fund has to have majority-ownership by a foreign government to qualify as a sovereign fund.

“The idea is to go beyond the broad categorisation of FPIs based on risk profiles and provide incentives to funds that bring stable flows into the country,” a member of the committee told the paper. Such a move would bring pension funds down to the lowest risk category.

The committee, led by former RBI deputy governor HR Khan, was dissolved in June.

Category-I entities have fewer compliance norms than category-III FPIs. For instance, they are exempt from some KYC documentation requirements. Category-III FPIs are required to disclose their ultimate beneficiary owners, which is also not mandatory for category-I entities.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 01:23 pm

tags #Business #Economy #FPI

