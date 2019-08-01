SEBI eyes tweaking classification norms for FPIs: Report

The plan will help pension funds, charity funds and family-led offices of NRIs obtain licences, which will ease compliance burden on them.
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) might ease categorisation norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).
The proposal was discussed at a meeting between SEBI officials and members of a committee on easing of FPI regulations, sources told The Economic Times.
At present, sovereign entities are classified as category-I FPIs, category-II comprises regulated funds, while category-III FPIs include unregulated entities such as individuals and family offices.
The plan will help pension funds, charity funds and family-led offices of non-resident Indians (NRIs) obtain licences that will ease their compliance burden.
SEBI has asked the committee to submit a supplementary report recommending further FPI reforms, the report said.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.
SEBI has so far not responded to a request for comment by The Economic Times.
“It has been a longstanding demand to accord category-I status to pension funds since they are usually government bodies,” a source told the publication.
Pension funds have so far not been put under category-I because a fund has to have majority-ownership by a foreign government to qualify as a sovereign fund.
“The idea is to go beyond the broad categorisation of FPIs based on risk profiles and provide incentives to funds that bring stable flows into the country,” a member of the committee told the paper. Such a move would bring pension funds down to the lowest risk category.
The committee, led by former RBI deputy governor HR Khan, was dissolved in June.Category-I entities have fewer compliance norms than category-III FPIs. For instance, they are exempt from some KYC documentation requirements. Category-III FPIs are required to disclose their ultimate beneficiary owners, which is also not mandatory for category-I entities.