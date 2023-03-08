 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi extends timeline until March 15 for public comments on proposed ESG rating norms

PTI
Mar 08, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST

Earlier, the deadline for submission of the comments was March 8, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notice.

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday extended the timeline until March 15 for submission of public comments on the proposed regulatory framework on ESG rating providers.

The regulator had placed a consultation paper for Regulatory Framework for ESG Rating Providers (ERPs) in the securities market on its website on February 22 and sought comments on the same.

"It has been decided to extend the timeline for submission of comments to March 15, 2023," the regulator said.