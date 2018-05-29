SEBI, exchanges to meet on June 6 to discuss technical glitches, other issues

Capital and commodities market regulator SEBI has called for a meeting of stock exchanges and clearing corporations on June 6 to discuss various issues, including technical glitches, a source told Moneycontrol.

The source said the regulator was not comfortable with recurring technical glitches on the bourses. The move stems from the recent stoppage of National Stock Exchange’s NOW web-based trading software platform.

“NSE had issued two versions. In the media version, they stated there is no problem in the trading software. But in a reply to the Association of National Exchanges Members of India, they acknowledge the problem,” the source said.

The regulator wants to avoid such instances going forward by improving transparency.

The source said the regulator may discuss inter-operability between clearing corporations. “SEBI wants to implement the Secondary Market Advisory Committee’s report on inter-operability as soon as possible. Chairman Ajay Tyagi may discuss the timeline and some pending issues related to it,” the source said.

In 2015, a SEBI panel headed by noted banker KV Kamath had first mooted the inter-operability option for investors. However, the regulator raised concerns on issues like the model — common or discretionary— of inter-operability. Another concern was on margins. Although it has prescribed collateral that can be used as margin, it raised the issue for better clarity among participants.

What is the inter-operability option?

Clearing and settlement of shares happen at clearing houses. Traders need to maintain various types of margins and collateral with the clearing house. Currently, clearing house services are not inter-operable. So, a trader wishing to settle his trade at a different clearing house needs to put up a separate margin and collateral, increasing his costs. With inter-operability, a trader can settle his trades by paying margins and collateral at only one clearing house.

The inter-operability issue resurfaced last year after a glitch forced NSE to halt futures and options and cash trading on the Nifty for over three hours. If the norms were in place, trading would not have been affected and traders could have bought and sold stocks on the BSE with the same margin.

On the cards is also a discussion on extension of timing of derivative contracts. Since brokers are not comfortable with single stock derivatives in the absence of a cash market, the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) had petitioned SEBI requesting that trading hours not be extended. The regulator had called a meeting of brokers on May 25 but had to cancel the same on account of the NSE’s NOW glitch.

Sources said SEBI may also take up the R Gandhi committee report on regulations pertaining to Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs). Only a part of this report has been made public.