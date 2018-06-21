SEBI ED says cases of mutual funds abstaining in e-voting down to 8% from 40%

Domestic mutual funds have been participating more in e-voting on resolutions of companies in which they have investments.

According to Amarjeet Singh, Executive Director, Securities and Exchange Board of India, cases of mutual funds abstaining from voting have come down to 8 percent from 40 percent earlier.

"E-voting has been a game changer. Earlier there was practice of show of hands and now it’s one share one vote which is good," Singh said.

Singh was addressing the NSE-IGIDR Conference on Corporate Governance held in Mumbai.

In March 2010, SEBI, in order to give mutual funds a bigger role in ensuring good corporate governance, had made it mandatory for asset management companies to establish policies for exercising their voting rights and report their voting record in the meetings of their investee companies.

These disclosures are made quarterly on the mutual funds' websites.

Responding to Singh on the drop in cases of abstaining, Leo Puri, Managing Director, UTI Mutual Fund said: "We are not engaging or voting in situations which are controversial when it comes to discussions around strategies, succession planning, compensation, mergers, changes in capital structure. These are big issues which mutual funds should be engaging on and not on routine issues like is it alright to reappoint the director for 3 years or so."

"When you look at our voting records, we are voting but most often we are voting on routine issues but on such controversial issues we are not engaging. So this will be the next step we need to get right," Puri added.

Mutual fund officials, who wished to remain anonymous, said that abstaining from a vote is a fund house's way to tacitly disagree with the company management if the proposal is contentious.

For instance, in December 2016, there was a slew of shareholder meetings by Tata group companies to remove Cyrus Mistry as Chairman and Nusli Wadia as independent director. All of the top five fund houses voted in favour of the management's proposal to remove Mistry from the group companies.

In December 2015, four of the five top fund houses, barring SBI Mutual Fund, abstained from voting from Maruti's related-party transaction with its Japanese parent Suzuki, a restructuring that independent advisors had vehemently opposed. This suggests that mutual funds were unwilling to tick off a large corporate house by voting against it.