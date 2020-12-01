PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sebi eases compliance norms for brokers, depository participants

The capital markets watchdog has given time till December 31 to brokers to submit half-yearly networth certificate (as on September 30), reports on internal audit as well a system audit for half year ended on September 30, 2020.
PTI
Dec 1, 2020 / 06:20 PM IST

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday relaxed compliance requirements for brokers and depository participants with regards to submission of reports pertaining to internal as well as system audit in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision comes after receiving representation from stock exchanges and depositories, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

The capital markets watchdog has given time till December 31 to brokers to submit half-yearly networth certificate (as on September 30), reports on internal audit as well a system audit for half year ended on September 30, 2020. Also, brokers have been give time till January 31 to submit report on cybersecurity and cyber resilience audit for half year ended on September 30.

Sebi withdraws proposal to increase margin requirement for non-F&O stocks in cash market


 In view of the prevailing situation due to COVID-19 pandemic and representations received from the stock exchanges and depositories, it has been decided to extend the timelines for compliance with the regulatory requirements by the trading or clearing members and depository participants, Sebi said. With regard to depository participants, Sebi said they can submit an internal audit report for the half year ended on September 30 and systems audit for the financial year ended March 31 till December 31.

Besides, Sebi has eased rules with regard to submission of KYC (Know Your Client) application. Under the norms, KYC application form and supporting documents of the client need to be uploaded on system of KRA (KYC registration agency) within 10 days.

For this, Sebi said period of exclusion will be from March 23, 2020, till December 31, 2020. Further, a 15-day time period after December 31 has been allowed to depository or depository participants to clear the backlog.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Compliance Norms #Coronavirus pandemic #Cybersecurity #kyc #SEBI
first published: Dec 1, 2020 06:20 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.