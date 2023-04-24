Sebi directs Vistaar Capital Advisors, trustee, others to wind up Film Fund within 6 months

Sebi on Monday directed Vistaar Capital Advisors Ltd, its trustee and directors to wind up the Film Fund, a venture fund that funded films, by providing exit to unitholders within six months, and imposed several restrictions on them.

The Fund failed to wind up upon the expiry of tenure of its scheme , which is in violation of venture capital fund (VCF) rules, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its order.

"The Fund was supposed to be wound up in the year 2013 but it is still in existence and has not been wound up. Violations of such nature by Vistaar Capital Advisors Ltd (VCAL) show that these directors did not act with due diligence," it added.

Vistaar Religare Media Fund, registered with Sebi as a venture capital fund in July 2008, launched only one scheme — Film Fund — that had raised Rs 43 crore from seven investors.

As per the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) issued by the scheme of the Fund, the tenure of the scheme was 5+1+1 years from its initial closing date and tenure of the scheme expired in July 2013 and no extensions were granted. Putting restrictions on VCAL, its trustee and directors , Sebi said all these entities are responsible for non-winding up of the scheme of the Fund.



Also, these entities are responsible for other violations such as non-maintenance of books and records, non-redressal of investor grievances and non-submission of reports to Sebi. VCAL, formerly known as Vistaar Religare Capital Advisors Ltd, is the investment manager to the Fund, and Vistra ITCL (India) Limited, erstwhile IL&FS Trust Company Ltd, is the trustee of the Fund. In its 68-page order, Sebi said,"Noticees no. 1, 3, 7, 8 and 9 (VCAL, Talwar, Datta, Gourishankar and Vistra ITCL (India) Ltd), shall wind up the scheme/the Fund by providing exit to its investors / unit holders within a maximum period of 6 months." Also, the regulator has barred VCAL from taking up new assignments as investment manager for one year, while Vistra ITCL has been prohibited from taking fresh assignments as trustee of alternative investment fund for three months. In addition, VCAL has been restrained from accessing the securities market for a period of one year. Further, Sebi has prohibited directors of VCAL — Sheetal Talwar, Santosh Datta and Kavil Venkatachalam Gourishankar — from associating with any registered intermediary including mutual funds, alternative investment funds, portfolio management services etc. which deal with investors money in any manner, for a period of 1 year. The same prohibition for former directors– Sunil Godhwan, Rakesh Madan Nanda, Shachindra Nath and Gurpreet Singh Dhillon– is for six months. The order came after the regulator in July 2017 conducted an inspection of Vistaar Religare Media Fund for the period 2008 to July 2017. In a separate order, the regulator has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on NJ Asset Management for violation of portfolio manager rules. In its inspection, Sebi found that NJ Asset Management accepted investment from clients, without meeting the minimum investment criteria, as prescribed in the portfolio managers rules. The period of inspection conducted by the regulator was from April 2020 to December 2021.

PTI