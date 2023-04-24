 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Sebi directs Vistaar Capital Advisors, trustee, others to wind up Film Fund within 6 months

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST

The Fund failed to wind up upon the expiry of tenure of its scheme , which is in violation of venture capital fund (VCF) rules, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its order.

SEBI

Sebi on Monday directed Vistaar Capital Advisors Ltd, its trustee and directors to wind up the Film Fund, a venture fund that funded films, by providing exit to unitholders within six months, and imposed several restrictions on them.

The Fund failed to wind up upon the expiry of tenure of its scheme , which is in violation of venture capital fund (VCF) rules, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its order.

"The Fund was supposed to be wound up in the year 2013 but it is still in existence and has not been wound up. Violations of such nature by Vistaar Capital Advisors Ltd (VCAL) show that these directors did not act with due diligence," it added.

Vistaar Religare Media Fund, registered with Sebi as a venture capital fund in July 2008, launched only one scheme — Film Fund — that had raised Rs 43 crore from seven investors.