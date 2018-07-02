SEBI directs HDFC AMC to cancel pre-IPO share sale, return investors' capital: Report

HDFC Asset Management has been directed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to refund the money collected from distributors and advisers for its pre-IPO share sale.

The Economic Times spoke to two independent financial advisers who received HDFC AMC’s shares before the IPO that confirmed the cancellation of the share sale.

HDFC AMC filed for the approval of its IPO in March. Its draft red herring prospectus mentioned that it may allot close to 7.2 lakh shares to its distributors, a move that SEBI did not allow.

The fund house then went for a private placement with the said distributors.

Through this route, HDFC AMC sold shares amounting to Rs 150 crore to 140 distributors and advisers at Rs 1,050 per share in April. SEBI has now directed the fund house to return the money collected from investors along with an interest rate of 12 percent.

The report also says that officials at competing fund houses view the move by HDFC AMC as a "conflict of interest".