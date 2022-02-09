MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:“Decoding Budget 2022 announcements and their implications on the Infra sector” on February 10 at 2:30pm only on moneycontrol.com. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    SEBI directs AMCs to form audit committee from August this year

    Sebi said the decision has been taken after taking into account the recommendation of Mutual Fund Advisory Committee and the feedback received from the industry and has come out with detailed outline for role, responsibility, membership and other features of the Audit Committee of AMC.

    PTI
    February 09, 2022 / 09:17 PM IST
    Source: ShutterStock

    Source: ShutterStock

    Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday asked asset management companies (AMCs) to form audit committees which will be responsible for oversight of financial reporting process, audit process and compliance with laws and regulations, among others.

    The circular will come into force with effect from August 1, 2022. Currently, audit committee exists at the level of trustees of mutual funds.

    Sebi said the decision has been taken after taking into account the recommendation of Mutual Fund Advisory Committee and the feedback received from the industry and has come out with detailed outline for role, responsibility, membership and other features of the Audit Committee of AMC.

    Mandate of the committee is to review the financial reporting processes, the system of internal controls and the audit processes for the mutual fund operations of the AMC.

    Besides, it would be required to ensure that the rectifications, if any, suggested by internal and external auditors, among others, are acted upon. "The Audit Committee of the AMC shall be responsible for oversight of financial reporting process, audit process, company's system of internal controls, compliance to laws and regulations and other related process, with specific reference to operation of its Mutual Fund business," Sebi said in its circular.

    Close

    Related stories

    The regulator has laid down detailed powers and responsibilities of the committee with respect to financial reporting, audit (internal and statutory) and internal controls, regulatory compliance and other functions. The internal auditor has to submit its report to the audit committees of AMC and the board of AMC, Sebi said.

    The committee shall forward their observations on internal audit report, if any, to the trustees, it added. The chairperson is mandated to conduct atleast four meetings in a financial year and there should not be a gap of over 120 days between two meetings.

    The meeting can also be called by the chairperson as and when required and Sebi has also mentioned about the quorum for meeting. The members of the audit committee will be appointed by the Board of Directors of AMC, as per Sebi. On composition of the committee, Sebi said it shall have minimum three directors as members and at least two-third members of the committee shall be independent directors of AMC.

    If two-third of the total strength results into fraction, then higher number after rounding up shall be considered. "The Chairperson of the Committee shall be an independent director, with adequate experience in the areas of finance and financial services," Sebi said.
    PTI
    Tags: #asset management companies (AMCs) #audit committees #SEBI #Sebi circular
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 09:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.