SEBI defers deadline for separation of chairman, MD roles by 2 years

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has relaxed its March 31, 2020 deadline for the top 500 firms to comply with its directive to separate the roles of chairman and managing director.

With the two-year extension that has been announced by the markets regulator, the directive will now come into effect from April 1, 2022.

Moneycontrol was the first to report this.

SEBI did not say why the deadline was extended but sources had earlier told Moneycontrol that the relaxation is likely a result of the demand for the same made by several corporate houses.

Also read | Splitting chairman and CEO post: A tricky terrain!

The idea to separate the roles of chairman and MD of listed firms was first mooted by the Uday Kotak committee. Following this, SEBI accordingly made an amendment to the 'listing obligations and disclosure requirements', adding the requirement that the chairperson of the company's board must be a non-executive director and should not be related to the managing director or the chief executive officer (CEO).

However, even as the previous deadline for the same was fast approaching, nearly half of the top 500 listed companies were lagging behind in terms of compliance.