App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI defers deadline for separation of chairman, MD roles by 2 years

With the two-year extension that has been announced by the markets regulator, the directive will now come into effect from April 1, 2022.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has relaxed its March 31, 2020 deadline for the top 500 firms to comply with its directive to separate the roles of chairman and managing director.

With the two-year extension that has been announced by the markets regulator, the directive will now come into effect from April 1, 2022.

Moneycontrol was the first to report this.

Close

SEBI did not say why the deadline was extended but sources had earlier told Moneycontrol that the relaxation is likely a result of the demand for the same made by several corporate houses.

related news

Also read | Splitting chairman and CEO post: A tricky terrain!

The idea to separate the roles of chairman and MD of listed firms was first mooted by the Uday Kotak committee. Following this, SEBI accordingly made an amendment to the 'listing obligations and disclosure requirements', adding the requirement that the chairperson of the company's board must be a non-executive director and should not be related to the managing director or the chief executive officer (CEO).

However, even as the previous deadline for the same was fast approaching, nearly half of the top 500 listed companies were lagging behind in terms of compliance.

Read | SEBI deadline: Over 200 firms yet to split Chairman, MD roles

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 05:59 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Securities and Exchange Board of India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.