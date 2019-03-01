Sebi considers 'Regulatory Sandbox' to promote Blockchain, AI adoption

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is planning to come up with a “Regulatory sandbox” approach to promote better and well-regulated use of technologies such as Blockchain and AI in the securities market, PTI reports.

Sandbox or testing environments are often used by regulators globally in order to ensure adoption of financial technologies. The regulator’s aim to primarily promote innovations around “blockchain for settlement, artificial intelligence including robo-advisory, e wallets, security systems for intermediaries and market infrastructure institutions, resolution of complaints, outsourcing and development of new technology” which can be better done through a 'sandbox' mechanism, the report highlights.

The proposal under consideration will first be presented to the sebi board, post which it will be sent to the Finance Ministry. A sandbox approach will allow the regulator to assess and test the module and grant specific exemptions from the applicable laws for a specified time period, subject to necessary conditions in the interest of markets and investors, PTI added.