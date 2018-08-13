App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 02:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi comes out with list of 1,677 defaulters

The defaulters include individuals as well as companies that failed to pay fines for various offences related to the securities market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as 1,677 entities, including individuals, failed to pay penalties imposed by Sebi till the end of May, according to the regulator. The list of defaulters as on May 31, 2018 "for non-payment of penalty imposed by Sebi through orders passed up to December 31, 2017" has been published on the regulator's website today.

The defaulters include individuals as well as companies that failed to pay fines for various offences related to the securities market.

While certain dues are as small as Rs 15,000, other penalties run into a few lakhs and even crores of rupees.

These violations pertained to providing unregistered portfolio management services, failure to redress investors' complaints and unauthorised collection of money from investors, among others.

Some dues are pending since 1998 and many cases are also in courts and at other forums. Separately, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said it has launched prosecution in 1,139 cases for various violation "other than collective investment scheme (CIS) as on July 31, 2018".

The regulator is also exercising its powers to attach bank as well as demat accounts and other assets for recovery of the dues.

Sebi has powers to recover penalties imposed by the adjudicating officer, amount directed to be disgorged and money ordered to be refunded to the regulator.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 02:30 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

