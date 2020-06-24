App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 07:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI comes out with guidelines on order-to-trade ratio for algo trades

Algorithmic trading or 'algo' in market parlance refers to orders generated at a super-fast speed by the use of advanced mathematical models that involve automated execution of trade, and it is mostly used by large institutional investors.

PTI

Markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday put in place new framework on order-to-trade ratio (OTR) of algo orders placed by stock brokers.

Algorithmic trading or 'algo' in market parlance refers to orders generated at a super-fast speed by the use of advanced mathematical models that involve automated execution of trade, and it is mostly used by large institutional investors.

In a circular, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said it has decided to modify existing OTR framework after receiving requests from the stock exchanges.

Close

Under the framework, stock exchanges may be permitted to introduce additional slabs up to an OTR of 2,000 (from existing OTR of 500), and for OTR more than 2,000, such slabs can be introduced with deterrent incremental penalty, which stock exchanges may decide jointly.

related news

On the third instance of OTR being 2,000 or more, in the last 30 days (rolling basis), the concerned member will not be permitted to place any orders for the first 15 minutes on the next trading day as a cooling off action.

SEBI has asked recognised stock exchanges to make necessary amendment to their existing rules wherever required.

Earlier in April 2018, SEBI had advised stock exchanges to put in place effective economic disincentives for high daily order-to-trade ratio of algo orders placed by trading members.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 07:35 pm

tags #algo trades #Business #India #Market news #SEBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

HRD Minister tells UGC to revise guidelines for semester exams, academic calendar

HRD Minister tells UGC to revise guidelines for semester exams, academic calendar

Cipla-BDR Pharmaceuticals eyeing early approval of Favipiravir

Cipla-BDR Pharmaceuticals eyeing early approval of Favipiravir

Wall Street slips at open on worries over rising coronavirus cases

Wall Street slips at open on worries over rising coronavirus cases

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.