 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Sebi comes out with framework for orderly winding down of clearing corps

PTI
Dec 16, 2022 / 10:16 PM IST

Under the framework, scenarios which may potentially prevent a clearing corporation from being able to provide its critical services and may lead to winding down of its critical operations and services have been identified.

SEBI

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday put in place a framework for orderly winding down of critical operations and services of clearing corporations (CCs).

Under the framework, CCs will have to draw up a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) outlining the manner in which their critical services would be carried out in an orderly manner so as to not cause any disruption to the financial system, upon triggering of any of voluntary or involuntary winding down of operations.

Under the framework, scenarios which may potentially prevent a clearing corporation from being able to provide its critical services and may lead to winding down of its critical operations and services have been identified.     The reasons for winding down of CC can be voluntary or involuntary, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Involuntary winding down would depend on factors such as regulatory action, losses due to default by clearing member and losses due to other factors like some large operational expenses, legal expense or investment losses.As per the regulatory requirements, a CC would be required to continuously meet the annual clearing turnover of at least Rs 1,000 crore per annum. In case the CC fails to meet the requirement for two consecutive years, it will be liable to exit and accordingly, apply for orderly winding down of its critical operations and services. The threshold condition would not be applicable to a CC for a period of 5 years from the date of grant of recognition.

In case where the CC does not apply for voluntary winding down after breaching the minimum turnover threshold, Sebi may proceed with compulsory derecognition of such CC under applicable laws.

The regulator has asked CCs to make the policy framework containing the SOP duly approved by their governing boards and make it available on their websites within 90 days.     To identify the operations and services which may be classified as critical, CC would have to consider their risk profile, operations, organisational structure, financial resources, business practices, interconnectedness and interdependencies.