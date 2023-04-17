 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi comes out with dispute resolution mechanism for Limited Purpose Clearing Corporation

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST

In its circular, the markets regulator said that LPCC will have to adopt an appropriate dispute resolution mechanism for deciding disputes between the clearing members as prescribed by Sebi.

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday put in place a dispute resolution mechanism for Limited Purpose Clearing Corporation (LPCC) to settle disputes and claims arising out of transactions cleared by it.

The mechanism will be used to settle disputes between clearing members; contention between the clearing members and their clients; differences between the LPCC and its vendors; and disputes between clearing members or its clients and the LPCC.

The new framework would come into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

LPCC is an entity established to undertake the activity of clearing and settlement of repo transactions. A well-functioning repo market contributes to the development of the debt securities market by way of boosting the liquidity of the underlying debt securities and allowing market participants to monetise their debt holdings without selling the underlying, thus meeting their temporary need for funds.