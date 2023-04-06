 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi clarifies on shareholders' approval for directors appointment on listed PSUs boards

Apr 06, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST

Sebi said that LODR regulation would be applicable to the bank and consequently, the approval of shareholders for the appointment or reappointment of a person on the board of directors is mandatorily required to be taken at the next general meeting of the bank.

Listed public sector companies, including banks, will be required to take shareholders' approval for any appointment or reappointment to the board of directors in the immediate next general meeting, capital markets regulator Sebi has clarified.

In case shareholders do not clear resolution for the appointment, such a person would cease to be a director, it added.

Providing informal guidance to state-owned Bank of Baroda, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) indicated that its views might differ on a case-to-case basis.

The clarification came after Bank of Baroda sought informal guidance in relation to amendments made in LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) rules pertaining to shareholders' requirement for appointment on the board.