Sebi clarifies on mode of payment for settlement of trades on RFQ platform

PTI
Jan 09, 2023 / 09:25 PM IST

This is in addition to the existing payment mechanism of Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) provided by banks, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday said payment mechanisms provided by banks and payment aggregators can be used for settlement of trades in the debt securities executed on the request for quote (RFQ) platform of stock exchanges.

As a matter of practice, presently, stock exchanges are using RTGS channel as a mode of settlement for trades executed on the RFQ platform with respect to listed corporate bonds, commercial paper, and securitised debt instruments.

The clarification came after stock exchanges and market participants sought clarification as to whether payment mechanisms other than RTGS provided by banks or payment aggregators can be permitted for settlement of trades executed on the RFQ platform.

"It is clarified that in addition to the existing payment mechanisms, payment mechanisms provided by banks/ payment aggregators authorised by Reserve Bank of India, from time to time, may be used for settlement of trades executed on the RFQ platform," Sebi said.

The circular will come into force with immediate effect.