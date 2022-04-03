Sebi chief may be questioned on NSE Scam at Parliamentary Standing committee meeting tomorrow

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch is likely to appear before the Parliamentary standing committee on Tuesday, April 5. She may be questioned on capital market regulations, especially in the light of the NSE Scam.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, Chaired By Jayant Sinha, has been scheduled at 5 pm on April 5. According to the agenda of the meeting, there will be "Oral Evidence of the representatives of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on the regulatory issues concerning the Capital Market.''

Sources said Madhabi Puri Buch, SEBI Chairperson herself likely to appear before the committee.

As per the agenda, four issues will be discussed during the meeting. These are: Initial Public Offerings ( IPOs), Volatility, International Financial Services Centres (IFSC) and Alternate Investment Fund (AIF).

According to the sources during the meeting, NSE Scam is likely to be the major issue of discussion, in which several NSE top officials including former chief executive officers Chitra Ramakrishan and Ravi Narain are being investigated.

SEBI Chairperson may be questioned on SEBI regulation in this context.