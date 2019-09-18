SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi to meet FPIs amid bearish sentiment: Report

Ajay Tyagi, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), will meet foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the US later in September, Business Standard reports.

The meeting comes amid bearish sentiment as FPIs have pulled $5 billion from the domestic market this quarter.

“The regulator will address concerns of investors over various issues, including know-your-customer (KYC) norms and taxation,” a source told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The US-China trade war and domestic factors pushed FPIs to pull out Rs 5,920.02 crore in August and Rs 2,985.88 crore in July.

“Such an exercise is necessary to understand the ground reality and issues faced by FPIs. Further, the meeting will also give an opportunity to SEBI to explain the recent policy changes to global investors,” a source told the paper.

The Indian embassy in the US is managing the event, the report added.

FPIs had become net sellers in July and August due to uncertainty over the enhanced surcharge announced by the government. But the outflow has been slightly dampened after the government rolled back the levy.