App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi to meet FPIs amid bearish sentiment: Report

The US-China trade war and domestic factors pushed FPIs to pull out Rs 5,920.02 crore in August and Rs 2,985.88 crore in July.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ajay Tyagi, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), will meet foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the US later in September, Business Standard reports.

The meeting comes amid bearish sentiment as FPIs have pulled $5 billion from the domestic market this quarter.

“The regulator will address concerns of investors over various issues, including know-your-customer (KYC) norms and taxation,” a source told the publication.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

The US-China trade war and domestic factors pushed FPIs to pull out Rs 5,920.02 crore in August and Rs 2,985.88 crore in July.

“Such an exercise is necessary to understand the ground reality and issues faced by FPIs. Further, the meeting will also give an opportunity to SEBI to explain the recent policy changes to global investors,” a source told the paper.

The Indian embassy in the US is managing the event, the report added.

FPIs had become net sellers in July and August due to uncertainty over the enhanced surcharge announced by the government. But the outflow has been slightly dampened after the government rolled back the levy.

The government recently eased some regulatory and compliance constraints for FPIs. A direct meeting will help the market regulator get feedback on the norms from FPIs.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #SEBI

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.