SEBI board meet today: 4 issues that may be taken up

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is expected to push major reforms including cutting down the listing time of initial public offerings and interoperability of the capital market at its board meeting scheduled for September 18.
Ahead of its meeting, there has been a lot of buzz around what the market regulator is planning to take up at its meeting. Here's are a few important issues that SEBI may take up today:Decisions on fair market conduct and settlement mechanism reports
The board is likely to deliberate on the fair market conduct committee report after further discussion. A fair market committee recommended that trading done by any entity in excess of verifiable financial sources should be deemed fraudulent if it leads to any manipulation in the price or volume of the security.
This may give power to the regulator to intercept phone calls for better investigation, while strengthening regulations to act against perpetrators of financial fraud. SEBI is currently empowered to seek call data records (CDR) as part of an investigation.
The markets regulator may refer recommendations made by the Viswanathan panel on intercepting phone records as a surveillance measure to the government.
The SEBI-appointed committee had earlier submitted a report on enforcement and settlement process recommendations, which may also be tabled in the board meeting. The committee has recommended that proceedings relating to insider trading, front-running and misstatements in offer documents may be settled 'depending on the facts and circumstances of each case'.
Experts believe it is rare to see the regulator rushing to take up 2 key committee reports in a single board meet and implement it immediately, reported Business Line. The urgency may be because it wants to take all key policy decisions in September or October and not take them closer to general elections early next year, sources told the paper.Interoperability of capital market
The SEBI board is likely to approve interoperability of capital market. Introduction of interoperability would allow trading companies to clear trades through a firm of their choice, rather than the current arrangement of necessarily going through the clearing house owned by the exchange on which the trade was executed.The regulator had formed a committee for interoperability in 2013 under the chairmanship of KV Kamath. The latter had submitted its report in 2015.