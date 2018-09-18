SEBI board meet today: 4 issues that may be taken up

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is expected to push major reforms including cutting down the listing time of initial public offerings and interoperability of the capital market at its board meeting scheduled for September 18.

Ahead of its meeting, there has been a lot of buzz around what the market regulator is planning to take up at its meeting. Here's are a few important issues that SEBI may take up today:

The board is likely to deliberate on the fair market conduct committee report after further discussion. A fair market committee recommended that trading done by any entity in excess of verifiable financial sources should be deemed fraudulent if it leads to any manipulation in the price or volume of the security.

This may give power to the regulator to intercept phone calls for better investigation, while strengthening regulations to act against perpetrators of financial fraud. SEBI is currently empowered to seek call data records (CDR) as part of an investigation.

The markets regulator may refer recommendations made by the Viswanathan panel on intercepting phone records as a surveillance measure to the government.

The SEBI-appointed committee had earlier submitted a report on enforcement and settlement process recommendations, which may also be tabled in the board meeting. The committee has recommended that proceedings relating to insider trading, front-running and misstatements in offer documents may be settled 'depending on the facts and circumstances of each case'.

Experts believe it is rare to see the regulator rushing to take up 2 key committee reports in a single board meet and implement it immediately, reported Business Line. The urgency may be because it wants to take all key policy decisions in September or October and not take them closer to general elections early next year, sources told the paper.

The committee recommended, "At this juncture, maintaining separate clearing corporations for each exchange would be prudent. However, SEBI may keep the interoperability option open and consider the proposal for implementation when ground conditions are met, which, inter alia, include the clear intent of the participants coming together and having a suitable framework in place to the satisfaction of SEBI."



Relax foreign fund ownership rules

SEBI may relax foreign fund ownership rules as the panel had recommended lifting all restrictions that were imposed in the April 10 circular.

The Khan panel had proposed a set of relaxations to its earlier foreign fund ownership rules, which had barred non-resident Indian investors to become beneficial owners in such funds. It had also suggested that the beneficial ownership criteria be applicable for know-your-customer rules only and not for eligibility for foreign investors.

The SEBI board is likely to approve interoperability of capital market . Introduction of interoperability would allow trading companies to clear trades through a firm of their choice, rather than the current arrangement of necessarily going through the clearing house owned by the exchange on which the trade was executed.The regulator had formed a committee for interoperability in 2013 under the chairmanship of KV Kamath. The latter had submitted its report in 2015.

Status check in NSEL broker probe

The regulator at its board meet may take up status report on its probe against brokers of National Spot Exchange, reports Bloomberg . More than 100 brokerage firms, including several big names, have come under SEBI's scanner for allegedly defrauding investors of over Rs 4,000 crore in the high-profile NSEL case.

Proceedings are already underway against five brokers: Anand Rathi Commodities, Geofin Comtrade, Motilal Oswal Commodities, Phillip Commodities India Pvt and India Infoline Commodities. SEBI has also identified 111 other brokerage firms for further possible action for allegedly defaulting on payments on the erstwhile NSEL platform.

Among other issues, the market regulator may also take up matters related to internal promotions of its officials, other human resource issues and concerns of the SEBI employee association for discussion.