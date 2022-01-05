MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SEBI begins recruitment drive for 120 officers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) plans to recruit legal as well as IT experts, researchers, and other officials for general administration.

PTI
January 05, 2022 / 05:47 PM IST
Securities and Exchange Board of India (File image: Reuters)

Securities and Exchange Board of India (File image: Reuters)

Capital markets regulator SEBI has embarked on a recruitment drive inviting applications for 120 senior-level executives as part of its plan to beef up its headcount for faster and more effective execution of its role.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) plans to recruit legal as well as IT experts, researchers, and other officials for general administration.

This comes after the regulator had invited applications for the recruitment of 147 senior-level officials in March 2020 and around 1.4 lakh people applied for these positions.

In a public notice on Wednesday, the regulator has notified a total of 120 vacancies for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) to hire officials in different streams.

Applications have been invited for for 80 posts in general stream, 16 in legal, 14 in Information Technology (IT), 7 in research and 3 in office language stream.

Close

Related stories

Candidates can apply for the posts through online mode till January 24, 2022.

The regulator will conduct online examinations for the recruitment of these positions during February-April.

For applying to general stream, the incumbent needs to have a Master’s degree in any discipline or Bachelor’s degree in law or engineering.

Formed by the government in 1988, SEBI was given statutory powers following the passage of SEBI Act in 1992 after the Harshad Mehta scam hit the Indian markets.

As per its preamble, SEBI is mandated to protect the interests of investors in securities as well as promote and regulate the securities markets.

It regulates business in stock exchanges and other securities markets, registers and regulates various market intermediaries, including brokers, merchant bankers, registrars, portfolio managers and investment advisers, as well as foreign portfolio investors, credit rating agencies, mutual funds and venture capital funds.

Besides, SEBI is mandated to check fraudulent and unfair trade practices, insider trading and other manipulative activities.
PTI
Tags: #Business #recruitment #SEBI
first published: Jan 5, 2022 05:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.