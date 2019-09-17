App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 08:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI bars former CG Power chairman Gautam Thapar, 3 others from accessing securities market

CG Power & Industrial Solutions on August 29 said its board has sacked Gautam Thapar as its chairman with immediate effect after an investigation that unearthed a multi-crore financial scam in the firm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred ousted CG Power and Industrial Solutions chairman Gautam Thapar and three others from accessing the securities market until further orders.

"Gautam Thapar, VR Venkatesh, Madhav Acharya and B Hariharan are  restrained from accessing the securities market and are further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities in any manner whatsoever, either directly or indirectly, till further orders," the SEBI order read.

According to a notice released by the regulator, the actions of Gautam Thapar and others amounted to 'fraud' on public investors. The actions of Thapar and others have led to shareholders losing value, the order noted.

Close

It also noted that CG Power’s probe report indicated ‘serious misstatement of accounts and fund diversion’. It has also directed BSE to appoint an independent auditor to audit CG Power’s books from FY16 to date.

related news

CG Power & Industrial Solutions on August 29 said its board has sacked Gautam Thapar as its chairman with immediate effect after an investigation that unearthed a multi-crore financial scam in the firm.

On August 20, the company had stated that an investigation instituted by its board had found major governance and financial lapses including some assets being provided as collateral and the money from the loans siphoned off by "identified company personnel, both current and past, including certain non-executive directors."

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 17, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #Business #CG Power #Companies #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.