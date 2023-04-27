 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi bars Karvy Investor Services from taking new clients for flouting market norms

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 10:34 PM IST

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday barred Karvy Investor Services Ltd (KISL) from taking new clients for allegedly violating regulatory norms.

The order came after Sebi carried out an physical inspection for the purpose of verifying its compliance status with various regulatory requirements while handling the public issues of debt securities during FY 2021-22.

In a 13-page ex-parte ad interim order, Sebi found that KISL neither has any physical infrastructure nor any employee working for it. Without any physical infrastructure and employees no merchant banking activity can be carried out.

So, it is concluded that KISL is no longer in operation as a Sebi-registered merchant banker.