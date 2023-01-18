 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Sebi bans person from securities market in unauthorised investment advisory services case

PTI
Jan 18, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST

In two separate orders, Sebi found that Manish Lalwani, proprietor of Capital Yield Research and Advisory as well as Secure Investor Investment Advisory, was engaged in the business of providing investment advice to the public in lieu of monetary consideration and was thus acting as an 'investment advisor'.

Regulator Sebi on Wednesday barred an individual from the securities markets for three years for providing unauthorised investment advisory services and directed him to refund investors' money within three months.

In two separate orders, Sebi found that Manish Lalwani, proprietor of Capital Yield Research and Advisory as well as Secure Investor Investment Advisory, was engaged in the business of providing investment advice to the public in lieu of monetary consideration and was thus acting as an 'investment advisor'.

However, he was not holding any certificate of registration from Sebi to act as investment advisor (IA) and through such acts, he violated the provisions of IA norms, it added.

Lalwani collected funds by providing unregistered investment advice to investors through his proprietary firm Capital Yield Research and Advisory from December 2015 to September 2016. Thereafter, he mobilised capital through his proprietary firm Secure Investor Investment Advisory between August 2016 and July 2017.

Sebi noted that Lalwani is liable to refund Rs 21.34 lakh and Rs 31.75 lakh as proprietorsof Capital Yield Research and Advisory and Secure Investor Investment Advisory, respectively.

In its order, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) directed Lalwani to refund within three months the money received from investors as fees in respect of his unregistered investment advisory activities.