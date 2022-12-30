 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi bans DS Capital Venture, its directors from securities markets for 3 years

PTI
Dec 30, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST

Capital markets regulator Sebi has barred DS Capital Venture and its directors from the securities markets for three years for violating regulatory norms.

DS Capital Venture (DS Capital) is registered as an Sebi-investment adviser and its directors are Sanjay Dwivedi, Piyush Kumar Sharma, Deepali Sharma and Abhishek Tiwari.

Sebi in May 2019 to January 2020 had received investor complaints against DS Capital. The complaints received on SCORES were sent to DS capital so as to be redressed by it. However, despite sending reminders to the company, it did not redress the complaints.

Accordingly, an inspection of DS Capital was approved by the regulator to examine the compliance of IA (Investment Advisers) regulations.

In its final order, Sebi said DS Capital failed to redress the investors grievances but is also found to be misleading its clients with respect to their dealing in securities by availing its advisory services, thereby violating PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) rules.

Further, by submitting wrong information and its failure to update the material information with the regulator, it leads to an inference that DS Capital was not transparent in its dealings with the market watchdog, it added.