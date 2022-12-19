 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Sebi bans 2 persons; impounds illegal gains of Rs 1.68-cr for front-running trades

PTI
Dec 19, 2022 / 09:52 PM IST

Those banned by Sebi are Gaurav Dedhia, who was employed as a chief dealer with IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd, and his sister Kajal Ilesh Savla, according to an order passed by Sebi.

(Image: Shutterstock)

Sebi on Monday barred two individuals from the securities markets and impounded unlawful gain of Rs 1.68 crore made by them from indulging in front-running trades. Front-running refers to an illegal practice in the stock market where an entity trades on the basis of advance information from a broker or analyst before the information has been made available to clients.

Those banned by Sebi are Gaurav Dedhia, who was employed as a chief dealer with IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd, and his sister Kajal Ilesh Savla, according to an order passed by Sebi.

Apart from the securities market ban, Dedhia has been restrained from associating himself with any intermediary registered with Sebi in any capacity till further orders.

Following the commencement of investigation, Dedhia has been kept under suspension by his broker employer, it added.

In its interim order, Sebi noted that Dedhia has apparently abused his employment as a chief dealer with the broker by using the non-publicly available information about the impending orders of the Big clients of the broker, for his personal use and further by taking advantage of such information, front-running trades were executed in an unfair manner to make unlawful gains in account of his sister.

They eventually reversed those trades around the time of placement of those large orders of the Big clients or sometimes even before that resulting in unlawful profits of around Rs 1.68 crore during the period of January 2019 to April 2021.