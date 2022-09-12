English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Sebi asks PE, VC funds to share details on startup valuation practices: Report

    The capital market regulator has asked a large number of funds to disclose their valuation practices, any significant change in the valuation methodology in the past three years among other things

    Moneycontrol News
    September 12, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
    (Image: Shutterstock)

    (Image: Shutterstock)

    Blame it on the investor complaints or recent reports of opaque accounting, the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is taking a close look at how private equity houses (PE) and venture capital funds (VCF) value the startups and unicorns they bankroll.

    The capital market regulator has asked a large number of funds to disclose their valuation practices, any significant change in the valuation methodology in the past three years, qualification of the valuer, if the valuer hired is an associate of the fund or its manager or sponsor among other things, The Economic Times reported on September 12, citing two persons aware of the matter.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

    Reportedly, as per the Sebi directive dated September 6, the funds have to also share - the date of latest valuation, cost of cumulative investments made, latest valuation of investment portfolio, whether the valuation exercise is based on audited or unaudited data of the investee companies, whether the valuation is done by an independent or internal valuer, if additional valuation exercise was carried out during a financial year, details of valuation methodology and if there were any deviations from the said methodology, and whether the scheme has a valuation committee.

    According to experts who spoke with ET, this move shows that the market regulator wants to understand credibility of the valuation exercise undertaken by funds. With this, the Sebi will get a sense of on the performance of the AIFs (alternative investment funds) and understand the valuation practices prevalent in the industry.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AIFs #PE funds #SEBI #startup valuation #VC funds
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 08:46 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.